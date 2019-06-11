Robin Givens hit up “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday night to set the record straight on her rumored past flings with Brad Pitt and Howard Stern.

During the show, a fan called in and asked the actress about rumors that she hooked up with Brad following her spilt from famed boxer Mike Tyson.

Back in 2013, Tyson claimed in his “Undisputed Truth” memoir that he once caught Robin and Brad in bed together while he and Givens were still married. He also said that when he drove up to her house following their breakup, he saw her in a car with Pitt. Tyson claimed the actor pleaded, “Dude, don’t strike me, don’t strike me.”

“Pulling up in the driveway, that part’s true,” Givens confirmed. “I didn’t read the book, but I was told he says he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened.”

As for Tyson’s allegation that Pitt shouted “Don’t hit me,” Givens laughed. “No,” she explained, “Does that sound like Brad? Brad’s got swag, you know what I mean. No, never.”

Later, talk turned to Stern, and Cohen asked about the radio host’s own claims about “how he has a small penis.” To which Given replied, “Howard Stern was a magnificent lover. Unbelievable.”

When Andy pressed her for more details, all she would say: “It was all good.”

Robin Givens Spills The Tea on Mike Tyson, Brad Pitt, and Howard Stern was originally published on wzakcleveland.com