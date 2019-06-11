Robin Givens Spills The Tea on Mike Tyson, Brad Pitt, and Howard Stern

Robin Givens hit up “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday night to set the record straight on her rumored past flings with Brad Pitt and Howard Stern.
During the show, a fan called in and asked the actress about rumors that she hooked up with Brad following her spilt from famed boxer Mike Tyson.
Back in 2013, Tyson claimed in his “Undisputed Truth” memoir that he once caught Robin and Brad in bed together while he and Givens were still married. He also said that when he drove up to her house following their breakup, he saw her in a car with Pitt. Tyson claimed the actor pleaded, “Dude, don’t strike me, don’t strike me.”
“Pulling up in the driveway, that part’s true,” Givens confirmed. “I didn’t read the book, but I was told he says he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened.”
As for Tyson’s allegation that Pitt shouted “Don’t hit me,” Givens laughed. “No,” she explained, “Does that sound like Brad? Brad’s got swag, you know what I mean. No, never.”
Later, talk turned to Stern, and Cohen asked about the radio host’s own claims about “how he has a small penis.” To which Given replied, “Howard Stern was a magnificent lover. Unbelievable.”
When Andy pressed her for more details, all she would say: “It was all good.”
WATCH:
SOURCE: EURweb.com
Article Courtesy of EURweb
First Picture Courtesy of Astrid Stawiarz and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Gregg DeGuire and Getty Images
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb
Video Courtesy of Bravo, YouTube, and EURweb
Pixie Cuts, Puffs, Bantu Knots & Bundles: Ciara’s Many Hairstyles
Pixie Cuts, Puffs, Bantu Knots & Bundles: Ciara’s Many Hairstyles
1. 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards- ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. CFDA Fashion Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 10, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 39
4. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 10, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 39
5. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street SightingsSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 39
7. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On FashionSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. VH1's Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. VH1's Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019Source:Getty 10 of 39
11. The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019Source:Getty 11 of 39
12. 2019 ESSENCE Beauty Carnival - Day 1Source:Getty 12 of 39
13. Ciara Visits Music ChoiceSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Ciara Visits Music ChoiceSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. 8th Annual NFL Honors - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. 8th Annual NFL Honors - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. ABC's Coverage of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019Source:Getty 17 of 39
18. Street Style - New York City - December 2018Source:Getty 18 of 39
19. Street Style - New York City - December 2018Source:Getty 19 of 39
20. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 30, 2018Source:Getty 20 of 39
21. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 30, 2018Source:Getty 21 of 39
22. 2018 American Music AwardsSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. 2018 Black Girls Rock! - ArrivalsSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. 2018 Black Girls Rock! - ArrivalsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Vanity Fair Oscar PartySource:Getty 25 of 39
26. 2015 MTV Video Music AwardsSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. MTV Video Music Awards 2013 - ArrivalsSource:Getty 27 of 39
28. MTV Video Music Awards 2013 - ArrivalsSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. 2018 American Music Awards - Fixed ShowSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 16, 2019Source:Getty 30 of 39
31. 2004 Vibe AwardsSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Bvlgari Flagship Store Reopening In New YorkSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. 2016 American Music AwardsSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. amfAR Milano 2015 - Red CarpetSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Revlon's Annual Philanthropic LuncheonSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - ArrivalsSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 19, 2016Source:Getty 37 of 39
38. CiaraSource:Getty 38 of 39
39. Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - ArrivalsSource:Getty 39 of 39
Robin Givens Spills The Tea on Mike Tyson, Brad Pitt, and Howard Stern was originally published on wzakcleveland.com