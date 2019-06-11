CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Robin Givens Spills The Tea on Mike Tyson, Brad Pitt, and Howard Stern

3 reads
Leave a comment
WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Robin Givens hit up “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday night to set the record straight on her rumored past flings with Brad Pitt and Howard Stern.

During the show, a fan called in and asked the actress about rumors that she hooked up with Brad following her spilt from famed boxer Mike Tyson.

Back in 2013, Tyson claimed in his “Undisputed Truth” memoir that he once caught Robin and Brad in bed together while he and Givens were still married. He also said that when he drove up to her house following their breakup, he saw her in a car with Pitt. Tyson claimed the actor pleaded, “Dude, don’t strike me, don’t strike me.”

“Pulling up in the driveway, that part’s true,” Givens confirmed. “I didn’t read the book, but I was told he says he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened.”

As for Tyson’s allegation that Pitt shouted “Don’t hit me,” Givens laughed. “No,” she explained, “Does that sound like Brad? Brad’s got swag, you know what I mean. No, never.”

Later, talk turned to Stern, and Cohen asked about the radio host’s own claims about “how he has a small penis.” To which Given replied, “Howard Stern was a magnificent lover. Unbelievable.”

When Andy pressed her for more details, all she would say: “It was all good.”

WATCH:

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Astrid Stawiarz and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Gregg DeGuire and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Video Courtesy of Bravo, YouTube, and EURweb

Pixie Cuts, Puffs, Bantu Knots & Bundles: Ciara’s Many Hairstyles

39 photos Launch gallery

Pixie Cuts, Puffs, Bantu Knots & Bundles: Ciara’s Many Hairstyles

Continue reading Pixie Cuts, Puffs, Bantu Knots & Bundles: Ciara’s Many Hairstyles

Pixie Cuts, Puffs, Bantu Knots & Bundles: Ciara’s Many Hairstyles

[caption id="attachment_3028535" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Taylor Hill / Getty[/caption] Ciara knows how to keep it spicy. The Beauty Mark singer debuted a bold new pixie cut while accepting the style icon award at the 2019 ACE Awards Monday night. Ci Ci donned a feathery two-piece Giambattista Valli Haute Couture set. “Chop it awf,” she wrote on Instagram under a video clip of the new do. Flashing lights can be seen in the back as a camera captures photos behind the scenes. The drastic cut is a change from Ciara’s long-flowing tresses. She recently rocked locks before abandoning her waist length ponytail. https://www.instagram.com/p/ByknqwzFfZV/ Ciara constantly gives us looks so here’s a look back at some of her best hairstyles.

Robin Givens Spills The Tea on Mike Tyson, Brad Pitt, and Howard Stern was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 6 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close