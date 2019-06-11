Top Of The Morning: People Rely Heavily On Traffic Lights

TJMS
| 06.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss


Dallas was hit by a major storm Sunday afternoon and things are still not back to normal. Thousands of people still do not have power in their homes and the traffic lights are still out. Sybil noticed that when the stoplights aren’t working people tend to freak out. They have no idea what to do and some of them just fly though the light instead of thinking.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: People Rely Heavily On Traffic Lights was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 6 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close