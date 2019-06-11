

Dallas was hit by a major storm Sunday afternoon and things are still not back to normal. Thousands of people still do not have power in their homes and the traffic lights are still out. Sybil noticed that when the stoplights aren’t working people tend to freak out. They have no idea what to do and some of them just fly though the light instead of thinking.

Top Of The Morning: People Rely Heavily On Traffic Lights was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 11, 2019

