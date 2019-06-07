Actor and Hip Hop Artist Common Addresses Love in his New Book

‘COMMUNITY VOICES,’ host, Ron Holland sits down with Grammy Award winner, Hip Hop Artist, Actor and Author, Common about his new book, ‘Let Love Have the Last Word.’ Common addresses child molestation, relationships, social issues and what he does at home when not traveling the country or on stage. Plus, Ron delves into film director Ava Duvernay’s 4-Part Netflix Docu-series, ‘When They See Us,’ the harrowing story of the wrongful conviction and injustice committed against the Central Park Five – Raymond Santana, Atron McCray, Yusef Salaam; Kevin Richardson and Korey Wise.
