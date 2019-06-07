Huggy Lowdown: Keep Your Hands To Yourself!

| 06.07.19
A Golden State Warriors investor has been banned from games for one year and has to pay a $500,000 fine after shoving Kyle Lowry. Mark Stevens cursed at Lowry throughout game 3 of the NBA finals and was even seen shoving the Raptors player. Well, the NBA put their foot down and now Stevens won’t be at any game for a while. Huggy says he’s lucky he didn’t push a mean player.

