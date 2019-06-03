CLOSE
Jay-Z Is Hip Hop’s First Billionaire !!

Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Congratulations are in order as it is being reported, according to Forbes, that MY UNCLE 😉 , 49 year old Shawn Corey Carter better known to the world as Jay-Z is Hip Hop’s 1st billionaire.

The Jigga man went from the ghetto anthem hard knock life to owning a $70 million dollar art collection, a $70 million stack in Uber, $50 million dollars in real estate plus his own music streaming service, Tidal, his own management company Roc Nation not to mention his own music catalog. What does all that mean?

It means that Jay-Z is more than rich he is what you call wealthy that means his kids, his kids kids and their kids would probably never have to work. The key to his billions is the word investment, something that Jay was schooling the world of hip hop on in his album 4:44.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Source: Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou / Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou

You didn’t think that Beyonce’ and Jay-Z filmed the ‘Apes**t’ music video in Louvre in Paris, too front did you? They were trying to teach you something. Stay woke, everything is love!!

Jay Z And Timbaland Appear At Federal Court For Copyright Trial

Jay-Z Is Hip Hop’s First Billionaire !! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

