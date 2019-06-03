Jay-Z Is Hip Hop’s First Billionaire !!

Congratulations are in order as it is being reported, according to Forbes, that MY UNCLE , 49 year old Shawn Corey Carter better known to the world as Jay-Z is Hip Hop’s 1st billionaire.
The Jigga man went from the ghetto anthem hard knock life to owning a $70 million dollar art collection, a $70 million stack in Uber, $50 million dollars in real estate plus his own music streaming service, Tidal, his own management company Roc Nation not to mention his own music catalog. What does all that mean?
It means that Jay-Z is more than rich he is what you call wealthy that means his kids, his kids kids and their kids would probably never have to work. The key to his billions is the word investment, something that Jay was schooling the world of hip hop on in his album 4:44.
You didn’t think that Beyonce’ and Jay-Z filmed the ‘Apes**t’ music video in Louvre in Paris, too front did you? They were trying to teach you something. Stay woke, everything is love!!
Check out the proof that’s in the pudding below
