Once again, Donald Trump is the Bama Of The Week. Huggy really wants to know, “what didn’t Donald do this week?” The man went overseas to Korea and sided with Kim Jong-Un on Memorial Day! He’s also still hating on John McCain and the man passed away a while ago.

Posted May 31, 2019

