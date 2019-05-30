New Sex Abuse Charges for R. Kelly

24 reads Leave a comment
Prosecutors filed new sex abuse charges against R. Kelly on Thursday, including 11 felonies which carry sentencing terms of up to 30 years in prison, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The abuse in question allegedly took place in January 2010.
