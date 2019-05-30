New Sex Abuse Charges for R. Kelly

Prosecutors filed new sex abuse charges against R. Kelly on Thursday, including 11 felonies which carry sentencing terms of up to 30 years in prison, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The abuse in question allegedly took place in January 2010.

BREAKING – R Kelly has been charged with 11 new counts of sex assault and sex abuse-related charges, per court records — Megan Crepeau (@crepeau) May 30, 2019

