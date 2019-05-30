CLOSE
New Sex Abuse Charges for R. Kelly

R. Kelly Video Shoot In Los Angeles

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Prosecutors filed new sex abuse charges against R. Kelly on Thursday, including 11 felonies which carry sentencing terms of up to 30 years in prison, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The abuse in question allegedly took place in January 2010.

 

