Serena Williams Wears Pro Feminist Off-White Outfit At French Open [Photos]

Serena Williams continues put on for women. She recently sported a very empowering ensemble during one of the premier sporting events of the year.

As spotted on Page Six Serena wore a feminist forward outfit to the French Open. The fit was a custom Off-White for Nike black zip up top with a matching skirt. Each piece featured some pretty powerful and inspiring words in French including “Mother”, “Champion”, “Queen” and “Goddess”.

The living legend detailed her intentions in an interview with the Tennis Chanel. “It has words in it in French. It talks about me being a mom and me being a queen, as all women are. A champion. It’s positive reinforcement for me, and I kind of love that” she explained. She also told AP NEWS “[the words on the jacket] are things that mean a lot to me and reminders for me and for everyone that wants to wear it.”

Williams has a history of wearing statement pieces to the court. In 2018 Virgil Abloh designed the iconic tutu outfit she wore at the US Open in response to her catsuit being previously banned by the federation. Serena went on to defeat Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko in three sets.

Martin Berrios Posted May 29, 2019

