First Black Woman Appointed President of New York Theological Seminary In Its 119 Year History

Rev. LaKeesha Walrond, who serves as the executive pastor of First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem, has been appointed as the new president of New York Theological Seminary (NYTS). As the 12th person to fill the role, Walrond will start her lead on June 3 as the first woman in the seminary’s 119-year history.

“My hope is to work collaboratively with the faculty, staff, students and board members to make NYTS a world renowned theological institution for preparing students for urban ministry,” she said in a statement obtained by Christian Post.

Walrond spans from a Ph. D in special education and literacy from the University of North Caolina at Chapel Hill to a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary where she’s also on the board of trustees. NYTS, which is situated in the center of America’s melting pot (New York City), is known for it’s diverse cultural and denominational values so the addition of Walrond’s #BlackGirlMagic is gladly welcomed.

“The more I learn about the history of New York Theological Seminary, the more I appreciate its vision — not just for the future of theological education, but for societal matters including education for incarcerated people,” she said. “The former administration set a bar that I will strive each day to surpass, as I challenge myself and the NYTS community to make this historic and revered seminary greater and grander.”

Walrond is set to replace Dale T. Irvin.

