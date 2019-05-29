CLOSE
Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside The White House [Video]

An unidentified man set himself on fire at a park near the White House on Wednesday afternoon.  He possibly had on a protective suit during the incident that you can see above.

Authorities surrounded the man and used fire extinguishers and immediately took the man into custody and the hospital. No one else was injured in the incident. The Secret Service is aware of the matter. No word on if they are investigating the event.

No word on the man’s current condition.

Source | TMZ

