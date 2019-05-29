Fallout Guy: ‘Put Things Back Where You Found Them’

TJMS
| 05.29.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss


Guy said he wasn’t going to fallout with anyone else but he feels this is necessary. His housekeeper moves his things and it drives him absolutely crazy! His scale is always in his bedroom, but after she cleans it ends up in the bathroom. He doesn’t think it’s that hard to just put things back where you found them.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Fallout Guy: ‘Put Things Back Where You Found Them’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 7 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close