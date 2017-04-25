CLOSE
Shea Moisture Pulls Ad After Online Backlash

Apparently, Shea Moisture didn’t learn much from the Pepsi debacle. The company is pulling an ad after an online backlash over it, which seems to exclude the Black women that helped them become relevant.

 

 

Online commenters dragged the brand for an ad that focuses on a biracial appearing woman and two white women, all struggling with various hair issues. Black women were vocal about their disdain for the ad, prompting Shea Moisture to issue a statement and pull the ad.

 

