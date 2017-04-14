[WATCH]: Kelly Rowland Ambushed By Fur Protestors

Oh no baby!! What is you doing?!?!

Kelly Rowland while on promo tour for her new book ‘Whoa, Baby’ was caught off guard by protestors that posed as fans during Ridgewood, New Jersey.

In the video provided by TMZ, Rowland was so stunned by the protestors, she let her people know to get these people out but it wasn’t that easy. Kelly proceeded to retreat to another room until the protestors were forced to leave.

Dang Kelly!

Check out the full video above.

