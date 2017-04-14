CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

[WATCH]: Kelly Rowland Ambushed By Fur Protestors

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

Oh no baby!! What is you doing?!?!

Kelly Rowland while on promo tour for her new book ‘Whoa, Baby’ was caught off guard by protestors that posed as fans during Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In the video provided by TMZ, Rowland was so stunned by the protestors, she let her people know to get these people out but it wasn’t that easy. Kelly proceeded to retreat to another room until the protestors were forced to leave.

Dang Kelly!

Check out the full video above.

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Debuts Book On Motherhood And Raising A Titan

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless
5 photos

 

 

 

fur protestors , kelly rowland , tmz , Whoa Baby

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 12 hours ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 3 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 6 days ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close