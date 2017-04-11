Disney Like Theme Park Coming to NC

If you love Disney’s theme parks from Disneyland to Disney World, then you’re are in for a treat! The man who help create those same theme parks is planning to do the same here in North Carolina.

Former Disney Imagineer Bob Baranick who spent his career imagining mountains with water slides, railroads that go through caves of crystals, and bringing beloved characters to life; plans to build a theme park right outside of Chapel Hill.

Baranick who worked for Disney for over 20 years has laid out his latest design, “Whirlgig Woods,” but don’t expect Whirlgig Woods to be just like Disney World but the Experienced Designer plans to put that kind of effort and quality into it.

The park will have tree houses, haunted houses and trains in the park. And the park admission will be cheap starting at $25 for adults and half that for children.

There hasn’t been a set date for when the park will open.

