KATHERINE JACKSON BACK TO U.S. For Courtroom Showdown With Nephew Trent

Katherine Jackson back to L.A. to make sure she’s in court for her elder abuse case against Trent Jackson.

Katherine jetted back because the judge has said her lawsuit against Trent — her nephew and longtime caretaker – would be thrown out of court if she wasn’t present to testify.

We’re told Trent believes Katherine jetted back, ending her nearly 2 month stay with Janet Jackson, because Jermaine Jackson and other siblings are in her ear … pumping her up to go full bore against Trent in court.

However, sources connected to Trent tell us he’s ready and willing to walk away, literally, if that’s what Katherine wants — even though he’s done nothing but care for her for years. That’s the odd twist.

Posted March 30, 2017

