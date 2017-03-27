CLOSE
Slick Rick’s ‘Children’s Story’ To Become Kids’ Book

Once upon a time not long ago, Slick Rick‘s Children’s Story became one of the greatest tracks in hip-hop.

Now, almost 28 years since its premiere, the song is being adapted as a kids book for the April 22 re-release of The Great Adventures of Slick Rick,

“When it comes to Rick and his tales, though, the smash single Children’s Story is perhaps his best, recited to this day by fans and MCs in training as a rite of passage,” distributor, record label, and digitial boutique Get on Down explains on their website. “Just hearing the opening lines begins a sing-along that can quickly fill a room: ‘Once upon a time / Not long ago / When people wore pajamas / And lived life slow.

The book will be aptly packaged with drawings and paintings recapturing memorable moments from the song.

