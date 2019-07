Noise, assaults, riding vehicles recklessly and on and on.

Police want to make a last-ditch effort to get Chris in line. The brass at the division will ask him to come to the station so they can lay out the problems and see if he’ll see the light.

Chris has no obligation to come to the station.

Source TMZ

Chris Brown Is About To Get An Invite From Some Top Police Fed Up With Him was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Loverman Jerry Wade Posted March 11, 2017

Also On 105.3 RnB: