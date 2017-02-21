University of Phoenix Is Helping K-12 Minority Students Prepare For Higher Education

| 02.21.17
Byron Jones, the EVP and CFO of University of Phoenix, talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about Saving Tomorrow, Today, a partnership with Florida A&M University to offer online courses for minority K12 students and prepare them for higher education while also helping to create a pipeline for future HBCU attendance.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


