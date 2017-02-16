New Levine Exhibit Examines Impact Of Police Killings

02.15.17
The new Levine Museum of the New South exhibit K(No)w Justice, K(No)w Peace examines the impact of police-involved killings in Charlotte and other U.S. cities. The exhibit humanizes the victims of the shootings, who are often vilified, as well as the protestors, who too are often vilified.

The exhibit features photographs, stories and footage from the aftermath of police-involved deaths in Charlotte, such as Keith Lamont Scott and Jonathan Farrell, as well as New York, Ferguson, Baltimore and Chicago.

The exhibit debuts photographs by Charlotte photographer Alvin C. Jacobs, Jr. who traveled the country capturing photos during the protests. It also features photographs and stories of more than a dozen people killed by police in Johnson C. Smith University’s Dr. Tiffany Packer called Lives Beyond the Hashtags.

The exhibit includes community programming such as a book club and film series, lectures and panel discussion, a dinner series and a series of outreach programs at schools and community gathering places.

