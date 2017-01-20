Eddie Owens & Olympia D Will Miss Michelle Obama’s Biceps! (Video)

“Old School1053-Subscribers

It’s so hard to say goodbye! But we have to. WE are all going to miss the Obamas and the legacy they created for this country and Black families. It doesn’t matter how much the Republicans try to undue President Obama‘s legislative policies, they can’t lessen his impact on Black America. The Obamas made us even more proud to be Black. They reminded us that we have healthy Black families in our community despite the dysfunctional families publicized on reality TV shows.

