MLK Weekend Community Events

This isn’t just a three-day weekend to party. The city and various organizations come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

MLK Parade, Saturday

The annual parade starts at 9th and Tryon at 10 a.m. on Saturday. More than 100 community organizations, marching bands and step and drill teams will participate. Highlights will include floats with the student winners of the CMS MLK Art and Writing Contests and local performance groups. 

Martin Luther King, Jr. Please Educate All Children Equally (P.E.A.C.E.) Basketball Showcase, Saturday

Eight teams from across North and South Carolina will compete in an inaugural invitational competition presented by Back to the Basics Academy. 12 p.m., Grady Cole Center.

See What Local Churches Are Doing To Observe MLK

Hands On Charlotte’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Call to Service, Saturday

Volunteer opportunities at East Mecklenburg High School, Piedmont Open IB Middle School, and Blythe Elementary School, giving hundreds of volunteers the opportunity to come together in a spirit of service and friendship while paying tribute to the legacy of Dr. King. Activities include packing hygiene kits for distribution to nonprofits serving Charlotte’s homeless population (this project is made possible by the support of Target and Creating Emergency Preparedness kits for distribution to at-risk neighborhoods

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Celebration, 12 p.m., Saturday and 10 a.m., Sunday
Engage in discussion and reflection with presentations, crafts, and a panel featuring Dr. Tiffany Packer of Johnson C. Smith University, photographer Alvin C. Jacobs, and Dr. Brenda Tindal about our upcoming exhibit K(NO)W Justice K(NO)W Peace, which explores the complicated history of policing, protest and community response.

Sunday – Enjoy a free day for the family with access to exhibits, crafts, and performances the McCrorey YMCA Senior African Drummers, Charlotte Children’s Choir of the Community School of the Arts, Davidic Praise Dance of St. Paul Baptist Church, student poets and more.

 

2017 MLK March of Commitment, Sunday

The afternoon will begin with a March of Commitment from First Ward Elementary School to Marshall Park. Participants in the march will be asked to chant or sing the themes and ideas they view as important to Charlotte’s move toward a more just community. Once at Marshall Park, each group’s spokesperson will have the opportunity to declare what their group will do to make their ideas reality. 1:30 p.m. First Ward Elementary School.

Carolinas HealthCare System Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Service, Sunday

This event, which occurs on the actual birth date of MLK, Jr., is held to commemorate the life and death of Dr. King. The brief service includes a wreath-laying ceremony. 2 p.m. Marshall Park

The 23rd Annual McCrorey YMCA MLK Holiday Breakfast, Monday

Actor, playwright and director Mike Wiley headlines the 23rd Annual McCrorey YMCA MLK Holiday Breakfast to commemorate and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The cost is $45 per ticket. Proceeds from this event will be used to provide youth and families in the northwest corridor with programs that will improve academic outcomes.

Carolinas HealthCare System Martin Luther King, Jr. National Observance, Monday

A multimedia display of the arts, featuring Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students in spoken word, music and dance performances, as well as their paintings, sculptures and other works of art. The program will engage people of all ages in reflecting on the words of Dr. King as a moral opinion leader. 11 a.m. Halton Theater

Food Lion Presents: MLK Day Celebration, Monday

Celebrate MLK Day at the Harvey B. Gantt Center. Features panel discussions, art-making workshops, guided tours, scavenger hunts, film screenings, and more. 9 a.m.

