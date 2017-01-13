MLK Weekend Community Events

This isn’t just a three-day weekend to party. The city and various organizations come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

MLK Parade, Saturday

The annual parade starts at 9th and Tryon at 10 a.m. on Saturday. More than 100 community organizations, marching bands and step and drill teams will participate. Highlights will include floats with the student winners of the CMS MLK Art and Writing Contests and local performance groups.

2017 MLK March of Commitment, Sunday

The afternoon will begin with a March of Commitment from First Ward Elementary School to Marshall Park. Participants in the march will be asked to chant or sing the themes and ideas they view as important to Charlotte’s move toward a more just community. Once at Marshall Park, each group’s spokesperson will have the opportunity to declare what their group will do to make their ideas reality. 1:30 p.m. First Ward Elementary School.

Carolinas HealthCare System Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Service, Sunday