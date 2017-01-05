Gallup’s Most Admired People: Obama, Trump, Sanders & Billy Graham

0 reads Leave a comment
American politicians topped Gallup’s Most Admired People poll in 2016. President Obama topped the list followed by President-elect Donald Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Rev. Billy Graham. Former President Bill Clinton made the list. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton did not. Even Ben Carson made the list. What!
