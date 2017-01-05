American politicians topped Gallup’s Most Admired People poll in 2016. President Obama topped the list followed by President-elect Donald Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Rev. Billy Graham. Former President Bill Clinton made the list. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton did not. Even Ben Carson made the list. What!

Twitter: The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @oldschool1053

See the full list here.

HBCU Band Performing For Trump?

Then & Now: Barack Obama's Silver Fox Transformation 18 photos Launch gallery Then & Now: Barack Obama's Silver Fox Transformation 1. Then & Now: Barack Obama's Silver Fox Transformation Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Barack Obama Then Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Barack Obama Now Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Barack Obama Then Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Barack Obama Now Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Barack Obama Then Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Barack Obama Now Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Barack Obama Then Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Barack Obama Now Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Barack Obama Then Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Barack Obama Now Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Barack Obama Then Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Barack Obama Now Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Barack Obama Then Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Barack Obama Now Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Barack Obama Then Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Barack Obama Now Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Barack Obama Then Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Then & Now: Barack Obama’s Silver Fox Transformation Then & Now: Barack Obama's Silver Fox Transformation

Gallup’s Most Admired People: Obama, Trump, Sanders & Billy Graham was originally published on praisecharlotte.com