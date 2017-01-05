CLOSE
Radio One
HomeRadio One

Gallup’s Most Admired People: Obama, Trump, Sanders & Billy Graham

0 reads
Leave a comment
Billy Graham

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty Images

American politicians topped Gallup’s Most Admired People poll in 2016. President Obama topped the list followed by President-elect Donald Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Rev. Billy Graham. Former President Bill Clinton made the list. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton did not. Even Ben Carson made the list. What!

Twitter: The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

See the full list here.

HBCU Band Performing For Trump?

Barack Obama

Then & Now: Barack Obama's Silver Fox Transformation

18 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: Barack Obama's Silver Fox Transformation

Continue reading Then & Now: Barack Obama’s Silver Fox Transformation

Then & Now: Barack Obama's Silver Fox Transformation

Gallup’s Most Admired People: Obama, Trump, Sanders & Billy Graham was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 4 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close