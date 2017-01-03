Janet Jackson may keep her marriages secret, but she’s letting the world know she and husband Wissam Al Mana have welcomed their firstborn child.
Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!
People.com reports that Jackon and Al Mana have welcomed baby boy Eissa. (Eissa, according to the babynamespedia is an Arabic name that is a variant of Jesus.) The baby was born Tuesday, January 3.
ALSO SEE :: James Debarge Admits To Having A Child With Janet Jackson [VIDEO]
“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” Jackson’s publicist told People.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
Fastest Post-Baby Slim Downs
Fastest Post-Baby Slim Downs
1. Ludacris' wife, Eudoxiee1 of 15
2. Kelly Rowland2 of 15
3. Apryl Jones3 of 15
4. Mariah Carey4 of 15
5. Amber Rose5 of 15
6. Tamar Braxton6 of 15
7. Jennifer Lopez7 of 15
8. Eva Marcille8 of 15
9. Fantasia9 of 15
10. Kim Kardashian10 of 15
11. Phaedra Parks11 of 15
12. Christina Milian12 of 15
13. Tamera Mowry-Housely13 of 15
14. Beyonce14 of 15
15. Jennifer Hudson15 of 15
Janet Jackson Welcomes Son, Shares His Name was originally published on blackamericaweb.com