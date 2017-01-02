Charlotte Celebrates The New Year Uptown

Families, couples and friends gathered Uptown on Saturday evening to celebrate the end of 2016 and the arrival of 2017 at CLT NYE at Romare Beardon Park uptown. Participants huddled under blankets, but others kept warm by dancing and eating everything from funnel cake to drinking hot chocolate. There was also the annual tradition of Crown Town revelers decorated paper crowns. There was a DJ and the party band the Royals. It was a great family-friendly event.

Authorities declared the celebration at Romare Beardon Park and the one at the NASCAR Hall of Fame plaza as extraordinary events. There was heightened security including police on foot. Two dump trucks block Mint Street in front of the Marriott Hotel.

One of the best moments occurred early in the evening. Aniel Rivera proposed to Naadira on stage. She accepted. Afterward television crews lined up to interview the couple, and revelers posed for photos with them.

He said he proposed on New Year’s Eve because “I wanted the start off a new year with us together.”

Very cute! Hope your New Year’s Eve was awesome!

