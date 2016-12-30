Apocalyptic Tour Hits the Statue of Liberty It’s Destroyed (Photos)

If the world is destroyed in a movie or television show, you can bet I’ve seen it. “Independence Day?” “The Walking Dead?” “2012?” Yep. Yep. And yep! I’ve seen them all, and I’ve decided that I need to see certain landmarks before they are destroyed in the end of days.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

I call it Tonya’s Apocalyptic Tour. I’ve been to the giant Buddha in Hong Kong and the Eiffel Tower. I grew up in Maryland so I’ve seen all of the key places in Washington, D.C. – The Monument, the White House and the Capitol.

This year, I visited the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building. The Empire State Building was cool. There’s no view of New York like that one, but my heart belongs to Lady Liberty. I climbed all 354 steps to the crown. I stood inside crown and looked out over Liberty Island. Mostly from the top, you can see parts of the statue, the book and the bottom of the torch. Seeing the statue was pretty amazing, and a reminder of how often we take our own national treasures for granted.

2016: Year In Review

Next on my list is the Golden Gate Bridge, the Great Wall of China and Jesus Christ the Redeemer.