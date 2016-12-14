Charlotte Uprising Protests Death Of Man Wanted By Police

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say an 18-year-old wanted for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon fatally shot himself this morning, the Charlotte Observer reported. Police tried to serve an arrest warrant on Timothy Davis for an incident that occurred last week, but Davis barricaded himself in a home off Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. Police tried to negotiate with Davis, but he was found dead in the home of an self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Observer reported.

Charlotte Uprising claims police killed Davis, and tried to “cover up his murder.” On Facebook, the organization likened Davis’ death to the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, the shooting death of Justin Carr and Sandra Bland’s suicide. called for protests this evening. Protestors were encouraged to bring candles and flowers.

In a text, the organization said, “Vigil tonight was beautiful. Thank you to everyone who spoke their truth.”

A rally is planned at 5 p.m. at the courthouse “to demand justice for #TimDavis.”