PREMIERE: ‘The Have & Have Nots’ Explosive Season Trailer

Get your mugs ready, the tea hath spilleth over.

The new season of ‘The Have & Have Nots’ promises more drama and more chaotic story lines as we’re thrust back into the tangled lives of the Cryer and Harrington families.

OWN’s highest-rated series picks up where the season finale last left off. How will Candace’s plans pan out? What happened after Katheryn invited Veronica and the DA to her home?

Watch the explosive trailer and tune in when the new season premieres Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 9/8c on OWN.

