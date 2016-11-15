Charlotte Uprising Activists Are Ready To Change The System

They sat at tables, laid on the floor and lined the walls at Johnson C Smith University’s Grimes Lounge. They were Black, White, Hispanic, Asian, young and old, pierced, tattooed, gender neutral, men and women and every other representation of Charlotte’s varied population.

All were anxious to share their fears and action plans after President-elect Donald Trump’s surprise victor over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton the Charlotte Uprising post-election forum. About 200 people filled the upstairs room sharing their thoughts on what’s next for an America lead by Trump.

In small group breakouts, participants expressed their fears, but many shared their hopes for action. Suggestions included strategically boycotting corporations, dismantling prisons and engaging more white allies. Charlotte Uprising disseminated a calendar of upcoming community events, their demands and a list of grassroots community organizations.