Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Tie The Knot In Paris

As predicted a couple weeks back, Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton tied the knot this Friday, November 11.

The couple shared vows in an intimate ceremony at Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris with 70 guests. It’s reported that Bailon’s The Real co-stars Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowery-Housley, and Loni Love were in attendance— as well as good friend and radio DJ host, Angie Martinez.

“I genuinely just feel so blessed and grateful,” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve honestly never been happier in my entire life. I’ve never felt what I feel right now. I can’t even describe what it is, but it’s such a peace mixed with total excitement.”

For the wedding the 33-year-old wore a strapless mermaid gown with a long lace train, and lengthy veil to match. Her hair was pinned to the side in classic Hollywood waves and she captured the look with a cherry red lipstick.

“I’m so glad we chose such an intimate group of who have shared in our journey and know our hearts and that I honestly feel comfortable crying in front of,” she added about the wedding. “I didn’t want to invite people I felt I had to put on a performance for. I wanted every moment to be genuine and really special and that’s what it is going to be.”

Houghton proposed to the talk show host last August while in the same city of love. For the special moment, he flew her parents out to witness it, who were celebrating their anniversary. The gospel singer brings to the relationship four children from his previous marriage that ended earlier this year.

Posted November 12, 2016

