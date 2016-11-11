James Debarge Admits To Having Child With Janet Jackson (Video)

4 reads Leave a comment
The rumors of a love child between a young Janet Jackson and James Debarge have around for years but, no one ever really addresses the topic…..until now.
James Debarge appears on the show “Growing Up Hip Hop” and has a heart-to-heart convo with his daughter about having a half sister.
“Growing Up Hip Hop” ATL Premiere [PHOTOS]
65 photos Launch gallery
“Growing Up Hip Hop” ATL Premiere [PHOTOS]
1. Joseline Hernandez & Stevie JSource: 1 of 65
2. Stevie J’s watchSource: 2 of 65
3. Robin Dyke of Mother FundersSource: 3 of 65
4. Romeo Miller and Phaedra ParksSource: 4 of 65
5. TJ MizellSource: 5 of 65
6. Toya WrightSource: 6 of 65
7. Toya WrightSource: 7 of 65
8. Sandy Pepa DentonSource: 8 of 65
9. Porsha WilliamsSource: 9 of 65
10. TJ MizellSource: 10 of 65
11. Joseline Hernandez & Stevie JSource: 11 of 65
12. Kenya MooreSource: 12 of 65
13. Juggie and Romeo with friendsSource: 13 of 65
14. Joseline HernandezSource: 14 of 65
15. TJ Mizell and ClaytonSource: 15 of 65
16. Kristina De Barge and Egypt Criss during Q&ASource: 16 of 65
17. Porsha WiliamsSource: 17 of 65
18. Romeo MillerSource: 18 of 65
19. Okevia from “SELLING IT”Source: 19 of 65
20. Mimi FaustSource: 20 of 65
21. Mimi FaustSource: 21 of 65
22. Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J share a kiss!Source: 22 of 65
23. Joseline Hernandez & Stevie JSource: 23 of 65
24. Kristina DeBargeSource: 24 of 65
25. Gocha HawkinsSource: 25 of 65
26. Gocha Hawkins and Dice DixonSource: 26 of 65
27. Gocha HawkinsSource: 27 of 65
28. Ink of Marriage Boot CampSource: 28 of 65
29. Ink of Marriage Boot CampSource: 29 of 65
30. Final DraftSource: 30 of 65
31. Melissa Knowles of HLNSource: 31 of 65
32. Stevie JSource: 32 of 65
33. Angela Simmons, Romeo Miller, TJ MizellSource: 33 of 65
34. Kristina DeBargeSource: 34 of 65
35. Mushiya T from “SELLING IT”Source: 35 of 65
36. Porsha WilliamsSource: 36 of 65
37. Erica Dixon and Mimi FaustSource: 37 of 65
38. Phaedra ParksSource: 38 of 65
39. Joseline Hernandez & Stevie JSource: 39 of 65
40. Egypt CrissSource: 40 of 65
41. Egypt CrissSource: 41 of 65
42. D. WoodsSource: 42 of 65
43. Egypt CrissSource: 43 of 65
44. Erica DixonSource: 44 of 65
45. Drea Kelly and daughter Arii RayeSource: 45 of 65
46. Erica DixonSource: 46 of 65
47. Porsha Williams and Stevie JSource: 47 of 65
48. Monyetta ShawSource: 48 of 65
49. Kenya MooreSource: 49 of 65
50. Erica Dixon & Mimi FaustSource: 50 of 65
51. Shantii DasSource: 51 of 65
52. Jazzy Mcbee and BeestrohSource: 52 of 65
53. Romeo MillerSource: 53 of 65
54. Sandy Pepa DentonSource: 54 of 65
55. Honey BooBoo with Mama June and familySource: 55 of 65
56. Honey Boo BooSource: 56 of 65
57. Sarah from “SELLING IT”Source: 57 of 65
58. ET of Durrty BoyzSource: 58 of 65
59. Porsha WilliamsSource: 59 of 65
60. Jae from “SELLING IT”Source: 60 of 65
61. Stevie J and Joseline HernandezSource: 61 of 65
62. Dice DixonSource: 62 of 65
63. Joseline HernandezSource: 63 of 65
64. LaKenya from “Selling It”Source: 64 of 65
65. TZ MizellSource: 65 of 65
James Debarge Admits To Having Child With Janet Jackson (Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com
comments – add yours