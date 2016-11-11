CLOSE
James Debarge Admits To Having Child With Janet Jackson (Video)

The rumors of a love child between a young Janet Jackson and James Debarge have around for years but, no one ever really addresses the topic…..until now.

James Debarge appears on the show “Growing Up Hip Hop” and has a heart-to-heart convo with his daughter about having a half sister.

