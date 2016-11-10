CLOSE
National
Home

The Unapologetic Aftermath

Donald Trump wins, but we will never lose.

0 reads
Leave a comment

In the wake of the recent presidential election, we have felt a tremendous wave of confusion, disappointment and despair from some of our team members, and especially from you, our readers. At Interactive One (Hello Beautiful, The Urban Daily, NewsOne and GlobalGrind), we are culture makers and reporters, and we intently watch how the world around us morphs. For too many of us, however, the new President-elect does not embody the cultural shift we had hoped for. Yet still we rise.

When the dust settles, what is certain is that we will still be here—creating, confronting and telling our stories. We will remain steadfast in our commitment to be unapologetic in the points of view we deliver and the conversations we start. This, because we know that change always begins with the ones bold enough to stand on the edges without seeking approval from those existing in the comfort and safety of the middle. We want you to know that at Interactive One, challenges don’t break us—nor the powerful communities we serve—instead they make us stronger and bolder: bad hombres, nasty women and all.

Keep pushing, and we will too.

Detavio Samuels

President, InteractiveOne

Hello Beautiful

The Urban Daily

NewsOne

GlobalGrind

The Unapologetic Aftermath was originally published on newsone.com

Barack Obama , culture , donald trump , donald trump supporters , election , Election 2016 , Hillary Clinton , Interactive One , media

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close