CMS Approves New Magnet Plan To Increase Diversity

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board of Education approved a new magnet plan on Wednesday that would diversify magnet schools. The plan is designed to increase economic diversity in CMS school. The plan primarily affects students who are entering the magnet programs, according to a Charlotte Observer story.

Once a national model for using busing to integrate schools, CMS has now become a national model for resegregation. The school system was recently featured prominently on “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” in a story about school resegregation.

Board vice chair Elyse Dashew said, “It’s not going to immediately solve all the problems of unequal opportunity … but it gives us a very solid start,” the Observer reported.