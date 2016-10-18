Ciara Is The New Beauty Ambassador For Revlon

Ciara continues to have a very memorable 2016 and this latest round of news just may be the cherry on top. Aside from marrying new hubby Russell Wilson and signing with top modeling agency IMG, things couldn’t get any better for the statuesque singer. This is the first major beauty brand spokeswoman gig for Ciara, but if she keeps up her momentum it certainly won’t be the last.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

Throughout the years, Revlon has selected some of the most beautiful women to be their beauty ambassadors, so Ciara is definitely in good company. With her modelesque figure and natural good looks, this endorsement feels like a dream partnership between the two. In an exclusive with PEOPLE magazine, Ciara opens up about the latest business venture and her favorite Revlon products.

ALSO TRENDING ON OLDSCHOOL1053.COM

Via PEOPLE:

The role has been a lifelong dream for Ciara, who reveals she’s had a connection to the brand since before her birth. “My mom was trying to figure out my name when my dad bought her a fragrance called Ciara by Revlon. That’s where my name came from! Ever since I understood that, my mind has been on it,” she tells People.

The singer is also used Revlon products for as long as she can remember. Her No. 1 must-have? The brand’s brow pencils. “Having the right brow shape — and having your brows stay in place throughout the day — is crucial. I discovered Revlon’s brow pencils years ago, and that’s the one thing I live by. They’re a game-changer.” Another of her must-haves: the Revlon’s Crème Eye Shadow. “You can create a nice, easy look for daytime but at night, you can make it spicier if you’re feeling it.”

And while Ciara’s already stoked about stocking up on her faves, the partnership is about much more to her than lip balm and mascara. As Global Brand Ambassador, she will not only appear in color cosmetics ads, but will also be the face of the “Choose Love” campaign, part of the brand’s larger Love Is On platform, which launched in 2014 and focuses on celebrating love and all of its positive aspects and possibilities. “It’s so exciting to be a part of the ‘Choose Love’ campaign because the messaging is parallel with what was and is happening in my life,” says the newlywed, who married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in July.

While Ciara is certainly juggling a lot right now, her fans are still wondering when they can expect some new music from her. She has yet to release any new information about music projects lately, but is said to be in the early stages of the recording process.

Ciara Is The New Beauty Ambassador For Revlon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com