Just when you thought Barack Obama couldn’t get any cooler, our beloved president teamed up with the folks at Wired to compile a list of his favorite sci-fi flicks.
“The list, titled ‘TOMORROWLANDS, A Sci-Fi Viewing List to Expand Your Mind to New Horizons,’ has eight picks, with Obama’s explanations for each. His selections include ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (‘it captures the grandeur and scale of the unknown’), ‘Blade Runner’ (‘it asks what it means to be human’), ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (‘it is fundamentally optimistic’), ‘The Martian’ (‘it shows humans as problem solvers’), and ‘Cosmos’ (‘it fed my lifelong fascination with space’).”
Obama even has an affintiy for The Matrix because “it asks basic questions about our reality — and looks cool.”
Head over to Wired to read the list in its entirety.
SOURCE: Vulture, Wired | PHOTO CREDIT: Nicholas Kamm / Getty
34 Photos That Will Make You Miss The Obama Family Already
34 Photos That Will Make You Miss The Obama Family Already
1. First Family PortraitSource: 1 of 22
2. Two TermsSource: 2 of 22
3. A Family AffairSource: 3 of 22
4. Flashback To The Old DaysSource: 4 of 22
5. Happy Birthday!Source: 5 of 22
6. Candidly AwesomeSource: 6 of 22
7. Historic First FamilySource: 7 of 22
8. TV TimeSource: 8 of 22
9. Always Giving BackSource: 9 of 22
10. Hawaii Trip!Source: 10 of 22
11. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource: 11 of 22
12. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource: 12 of 22
13. Reading TimeSource: 13 of 22
14. Family SupportSource: 14 of 22
15. The Sister SelfieSource: 15 of 22
16. Supporting MomSource: 16 of 22
17. Giving Back On MLK DaySource: 17 of 22
18. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource: 18 of 22
19. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource: 19 of 22
20. Laughs & TurkeysSource: 20 of 22
21. Christmas With The ObamasSource: 21 of 22
22. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource: 22 of 22
Obama’s List Of Must-See Sci-Fi Flicks Is Just Another Reason We’ll Miss Him was originally published on theurbandaily.com