Obama’s List Of Must-See Sci-Fi Flicks Is Just Another Reason We’ll Miss Him

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORDIC LEADERS SUMMIT

Just when you thought Barack Obama couldn’t get any cooler, our beloved president teamed up with the folks at Wired to compile a list of his favorite sci-fi flicks.

From Vulture:

The list, titled ‘TOMORROWLANDS, A Sci-Fi Viewing List to Expand Your Mind to New Horizons,’ has eight picks, with Obama’s explanations for each. His selections include ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (‘it captures the grandeur and scale of the unknown’), ‘Blade Runner’ (‘it asks what it means to be human’), ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (‘it is fundamentally optimistic’), ‘The Martian’ (‘it shows humans as problem solvers’), and ‘Cosmos’ (‘it fed my lifelong fascination with space’).”

Obama even has an affintiy for The Matrix because “it asks basic questions about our reality — and looks cool.”

Head over to Wired to read the list in its entirety.

SOURCE: Vulture, Wired | PHOTO CREDIT: Nicholas Kamm / Getty

Obama's List Of Must-See Sci-Fi Flicks Is Just Another Reason We'll Miss Him

