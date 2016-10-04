Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ To Hit Netflix In March 2017

The much-anticipated first season of Luke Cage premiered on Netflix less than a week ago, and Netflix has already announced the next Marvel Netflix series in line.

Iron Fist is set to hit Netflix on March 17, 2017, rounding out the four superheroes that form The Defenders. Like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, Iron Fist goes with the local approach of guarding a small neighborhood in Manhattan instead of trying to protect the entire world.

The 15-second clip does nothing more than announce the release date of Netflix’s Iron Fist, but it’s more than enough to leave comic book heads on the edge of their seats. The first trailer was released this past July.

Iron Fist will be played by Finn Jones, and the series will pick up after it’s been presumed that Iron Fist, whose birth name is Danny Rand, was killed in a plane crash. Some 15 years later, he mysteriously returned to New York City to take over his father’s booming business, but when a longstanding enemy comes into play, he’s forced to choose between his family’s legacy and upholding the duties of the Iron Fist.

