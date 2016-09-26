CLOSE
Shawty Lo’s Cause of Death Revealed & Funeral Arrangements Announced

4th Annual Street Execs Christmas Concert

Last week Shawty Lo suffered an untimely death in a fiery car crash in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Now, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office has revealed that Shawty Lo, born Carlos Walker died of “blunt force injury to the head,”

The driver, 40-year-old Carlos Walker, lost control of his vehicle, a 2016 Audi, leaving the roadway and striking a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn and catch fire. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead. Two women who were also in the vehicle sustained non life-threatening injuries,” a police spokeswoman said.

According to All Hip Hop, funeral arrangements have been scheduled for October 1 at Atlanta’s Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.

The Atlanta rapper leaves behind 11 children.

SOURCE: All Hip Hop

Shawty Lo’s Cause of Death Revealed & Funeral Arrangements Announced was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Photos
