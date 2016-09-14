Snoop Dogg’s Being Honored At The BET Hip-Hop Awards

This year, the BET Hip-Hop Awards is honoring Snoop Dogg with the “I Am Hip-Hop” award, celebrating his contributions to the genre and his legacy as a West Coast pioneer. Past honorees have included Grandmaster Flash, KRS-One, Ice Cube, among others.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by BET. The show will be taped at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre near Atlanta and hosted by DJ Khaled.

It’s been a hell of a year for Snoop. Rolling Stone recently caught up with the BET honoree to talk about everything from Donald Trump to his forthcoming cooking show with Martha Stewart. Check out highlights from the interview below.

The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards will air on October 4.

On His Recent LAPD March With The Game

“I never really had respect or understanding of the police until I got older and realized that most police officers are humans, too. But that day was about saying, ‘We aren’t going to be done like this anymore by you.’ When there’s an incident with a civilian, we need to make sure everyone makes it home safely – not just the officer.

“Every day of our lives, this is what we’ve been going through with the police. Getting beat, getting pulled over for nothing, getting harassed, getting killed. All that shit been going on for years, but now there’s cameras and now they’re saying everybody’s woke. No, we’ve been woke.”

On Calling Donald Trump A “Punkass”

“How could we have someone as reckless as him running our country? I been around for a long time. I seen Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bushes, Clintons. And I never seen a motherf**ker like him.”

On His New Show With Martha Stewart And Losing His Gangsta Reputation

“I ain’t 19 no more. I don’t gang bang. You’re dealing with a grandfather, the uncle to the hip-hop game. He’s made a full 360 from where he was to who he is — and that’s what we love about him. He’s a great example of what you can be.”

