[Exclusive] Behind The Majic: After 7 Performs Their New Single “Let Me Know” [Presented By Boost Mobile]

| 09.05.16
In October, After 7 will be releasing their first album in more than 20 years. The trio introduced their newest single, the soulful ballad “Let Me Know” for “Behind The Majic” hosted by Donnie Simpson and presented by Boost Mobile.

Photos
