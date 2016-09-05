Extra Butter: Aaron Paul Reveals Details Behind Mysterious New Film ‘9th Life Of Louis Drax’

Check out the flick this Friday.

| 09.05.16
Former Breaking Bad favorite Aaron Paul stars in the new psychological mystery The 9th Life of Louis Drax.

The movie focuses around an acclaimed neurologist played by Jamie Dornan, who taps into the unconscious mind of a 9-year-old boy named Louis Drax, played by Aiden Longworth, who has survived nine near-death accidents.

Throughout the movie, we learn more about Louis’ relationship with his father Peter, played by Aaron Paul. I met up with Aaron in New York City to talk about his new movie and the roles he’s taken on since ending his iconic role as Jesse Pinkman.

Aaron explains why he chose the film, as well as what it was like on set working with director Alexandre Aja.

The 9th Life of Louis Drax hits theaters this Friday, September 2nd.

Photos
