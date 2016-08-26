Queen City Metropolitan Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women to honor Trailblazers

Black women are dominating in a host of areas of American life including Education, Business and yes, sports. Our most recent example is in the 2016 Summer Olympics in which Black female athletes demonstrated superior skills in a host of categories, including boxing, gymnastics, track and field and swimming. But it’s in education and business where Black women are making their mark and setting trends. At the forefront of this renaissance of sorts is the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., an organization whose efforts are to advocate for black women and girls as well as promote leadership development, equality in all areas including health, education and economic empowerment. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Mary Boulware, Marketing Chair of the Queen City Metropolitan Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc about the organization’s upcoming ‘My Sister’s Keeper Awards Luncheon’ in Charlotte.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”UEpc1J15Vxgw” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Ron Holland Posted August 26, 2016

