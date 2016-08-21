CLOSE
[VIDEO] Dad Raises Daughter From Prison #StayOutOfPrison4Life

Can a father or mother parent from prison?

The title of this love story is ‘Raising Our Tribe Reunited After 23 Years’. Jerry Lee, the father, will attend the 9th Annual “Listen Up! Teens Are Talking” teen forum on Saturday, September 10, 2016 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m at the Trinity Family Life Center 3601 Dill Road in Richmond. This is a free event with the ‘talk’, prizes and entertainment #teenforumRVA #StayOutofPrison4Life

