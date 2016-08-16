CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Twitter Really Wants Kanye West To Perform At Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show

0 reads
Leave a comment

Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

Kanye West fans sometimes go harder for Kanye than Kanye goes for Kanye.

Since Adele announced that she turned down the opportunity to perform during the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Internet decided that it should be Yeezus who takes the stage by starting the hashtag campaign, #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51.

The league has been pretty strict about choosing non-controversial artists to hit the halftime stage following Janet Jackson‘s nip-slip-gate, so there’s no guarantee that the social media campaign will work…but it’s great entertainment.

Check out some of the best #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51 tweets below:

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Twitter Really Wants Kanye West To Perform At Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show was originally published on theurbandaily.com

kanye west , super bowl , Super Bowl Half Time Show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 day ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 6 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close