Twitter Really Wants Kanye West To Perform At Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show

Kanye West fans sometimes go harder for Kanye than Kanye goes for Kanye.
Since Adele announced that she turned down the opportunity to perform during the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Internet decided that it should be Yeezus who takes the stage by starting the hashtag campaign, #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51.
The league has been pretty strict about choosing non-controversial artists to hit the halftime stage following Janet Jackson‘s nip-slip-gate, so there’s no guarantee that the social media campaign will work…but it’s great entertainment.
Check out some of the best #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51 tweets below:
SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter
