Fun in the Sun Community Health Fair to provide much needed Services

Providing comprehensive medical services to a population in need can be a daunting and expensive undertaking especially if people are not aware of the availability of those services. People requiring quality medical care comes in all economic brackets. However, the most vulnerable population is the uninsured, underinsured and homeless. But in Charlotte, the CW Williams Community Center opens its door for every demographic – especially underserved communities. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talks with Debra Weeks, Chief Executive Officer of the CW Williams Community Health Center and Angie Drakeford, Outreach Enrollment Specialist for CW Williams Community Health Center’s Affordable Care Act program about the Center’s 35th anniversary and Fun in the Sun Community Health Fair.

Ron Holland Posted August 12, 2016

