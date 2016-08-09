CLOSE
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Are Finally Teaming Up For A Cooking Show

Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber - Show

Remember that one time Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart made mashed potatoes together?

And remember how badly everyone wanted them to get a cooking show after that?

Thanks to VH1, Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party is now a thing, and it’s making its way to the network this fall, Variety reports.

“At our dinner party, we will exemplify America’s fascination with food, entertaining and celebrity,” Stewart said in a statement. Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party will redesign the traditional food competition shows in a new, different and very funny way.”

Snoop added, “My homegirl Martha and I have a special bond that goes back. We’re gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends. Can’t wait for you to see how we roll together!”

This won’t be the first time the two have graced a television screen together. They recently made an appearance on the reboot of ABC’s game show $100,000 Pyramid. They also sat side-by-side during Comedy Central’s Roast of Justin Bieber.

VH1 President Chris McCarthy is excited to bring the pair onto the network.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, two of pop culture’s biggest icons,” he said. “Good parties are filled with fun, food and unexpected guests. Wait til you see what happens at ‘Martha and Snoop’s Dinner Party’; it will be unforgettable.”

We can’t wait to see what they have planned.

In the meantime, relive their classic mashed-potato moment below:

SOURCE: Variety, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

