Who Is Simone Biles? 4 Facts About The Olympic Gymnast

Team USA is stacked with talent. From the dominating basketball team to Kerri Walsh Jennings‘ takeover in the sand to America’s gymnastics team. Four years ago, we saw Gabby Douglas and team rise to stardom with their amazing performances in London. One of the rising stars on the newfound team is Simone Biles who stunned the world back in November with a memorable floor routine. But before we begin to cheer for the 19-year-old, here are five facts about the new Olympic gymnast:

She’s already made history

At the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow, she became the first woman to win three gold medals back to back in the all-around portion. But she wasn’t done. On Sunday, the Ohio native finished out the last day of the competition by winning her 10th gold medal at a world championship, which also marks her 14th medal overall and is yet another U.S record.

She was raised by her grandfather

After being born in Columbus in 1997, her mother who had struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, was unable to care for Simone and her little sister, Adria. So her grandfather Ron and his wife, Nellie, stepped in and raised the two young girls in their home in Houston, Texas.

Her obsession with gymnastics started early

It really didn’t take Simone long to realize that she loved being a gymnast, or at least the idea of it. After all, she was doing backflips off the family mailbox before even enrolling in a class. At 6 years old she finally started taking classes and soon met her current coach, Aimee Boorman.

Simone really, really doesn’t like bees

Her dislike for bees is pretty real. So real it ran her off the podium.

During the 2014 Gymnastics World Championship in China, Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache points out a bee on Simone’s bouquet. During the award ceremony, the three medalists ban together to avoid pretty much any contact with the bee.

Posted August 9, 2016

