NC GEMS Makes a Mark With Basketball & Scholarships

With a lot of talented youth out in the community it’s only right that Raised on the Block gives them a huge shout out! NC GEMS, founded by Tracy Taylor does just that.

The basketball program is designed to mentor, educate, and get teens in front of college coaches so that they may have a chance to get a scholarship and play the sport they love.

NC GEMS was started back in 2010 with a girls basketball team and has a 100% rate of girls going to college. A boys team followed soon after in 2014, and also ha a 100% rate going to college, about 97% rate of girls continuing on playing basketball and you can see for the boys I was 5 out of 7 this year, that will continue to play basketball.

For more information, click: www.gemsbasketball.org . Applications for 2017 have already started.

Congrats to the following teens placing basketball on scholarships:

1.Lindsey Adams, Freedom HS going to Coker College in SC

2.Yontyanna (Yotty) Melvin, North Gaston HS going to Louisburg College in NC

3.Madison Ervin, Freedom HS going to Mars Hill University in NC

4.Amy Rhoney, Freedom HS going to Meredith College in Raleigh, NC

5.Kendal Cloninger, North Gaston HS going to Bluefield College in VA

6.Alli Jackson, South Point HS going to Guilford College in Greensboro, NC

7.Kionna Jeter, Spartanburg, HS going to Coastal Carolina University in SC

8.Samauria Shannon, East Gaston HS going to Guilford Tech Community College in NC

9.Brooklyn Armstrong, East Gaston HS going to Guilford Tech Community College in NC

10.Sherry Johnson, Ashbrook HS going to Guilford Tech Community College in NC

11.Jordan Bryant, Stuart Cramer HS going to North Greenville University ( 1st person to ever score 1,000 pts at the school)

12.Denisha Hall, York Prep Academy in Rock Hill SC going to Southern Wesleyan University ( 1st person the get an basketball scholarship out of the school)

13.Imani Parr, Phillip O Berry, she received a scholarship to Cape Fear Community College, graduated in 2016 and received a basketball scholarship to Columbia College in SC

August 9, 2016

