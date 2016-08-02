CLOSE
sports
HomeSports

Amar’e Stoudemire Reportedly Taking His Talents To Israel

The 33-year-old's still got a lot left in the tank and will surely be dominant with any club he joins.

0 reads
Leave a comment

2015 Global Games - New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks

A week after retiring from the NBA as a New York Knick, Amar’e Stoudemire is taking his talents to Israel.

ESPN‘s Marc Stein revealed on Twitter that Amar’e is expected to announce he’s signed a contract with Hapoel Jerusalem B.C. on Monday.

While Stat’s skills are no longer wanted in the NBA, the 33-year-old’s still got a lot left in the tank and will surely be dominant with any club he joins. During his last season in the league he averaged 18.9 points.

Amar’e is really okay with his decision to leave the USA’s league. “I’m at peace with it because I gave everything that I had. It took a while. The game is such a beautiful game. I was truly in love with it but there were no teams who needed my position,” he told the Arizona Republic.

He could’ve been hinting at the 2010 move, which is when he visited Jerusalem and called himself “culturally Jewish.”

SOURCE: AZ Central | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE: 

WNBA Players Fined For Supporting Shooting Victims

The Funniest Post-Game NBA Interviews

NBA No. 1 Draft Pick Ben Simmons’ Cousin Killed In Hit-And-Run

Amar’e Stoudemire Reportedly Taking His Talents To Israel was originally published on theurbandaily.com

amare stoudemire

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 day ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 6 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close