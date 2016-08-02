Phife Dawg Will Have A Street In Queens Named In His Honor

“Linden Boulevard represent, represent …”

Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest passed away this past March due to complications from diabetes. And now, after a series of powerful memorials, Phife’s getting a street named after him in his old Queens neighborhood.

OkayPlayer got confirmation from Phife’s manager that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio will sign a bill to co-name a portion of Linden Boulevard at 192nd Street in St. Albans “Malik ‘Phife Dawg’ Taylor Way.”

The signing is set to take place on Wednesday, August 3 at 10 a.m. inside City Hall.

The intersection of 192nd Street and Linden Blvd. is a huge nod to the group’s beginnings as Phife mentioned the location in tracks like “Steve Biko” and “Check the Rhime.” Alongside Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi, the group was formed in that neighborhood in 1985.

July 31 also marked the 20-year anniversary of Tribe’s album Beats, Rhymes & Life.

