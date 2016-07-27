HBO Reveals The Bloopers From Season Six Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

Everyone’s pretty much in agreement that season six of Game of Thrones was full of breathtaking scenes and ended with some huge shockers. Scenes like the Battle of Winterfell were true engineering feats and provided amazing views for the millions who watch the show.

Like all shows, the cast spends plenty of time shooting, and not only does that provide for seamless scenes, but plenty of bloopers as well.

HBO released the bloopers reel for the sixth season and it’s full of hilarious moments. It begins with Peter Dinklage‘s character, Tyrion, who just can’t seem to say the word benevolence or pronounce Missandei correctly.

Also in the clip is Emilia Clarke‘s character, Daenerys, riding a green object, which would inevitably be one of her beloved dragons, and Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) slipping into a freezing cold river.

Watch the two-minute clip up top and peep the nail-biting, in-production teaser for season seven below:

