Power, the popular STARZ crime drama executively produced by 50 Cent, is back for its third season. And while James St. Patrick (played by Omari Hardwick) tries to navigate the streets while pursuing his dream of running the best nightclub in New York City, it’s also that killer soundtrack that keeps viewers on lock week after week.

As expected, this season’s soundtrack includes hard-hitting hip-hop mixed with alternative and Latin music. Check out all the music from Power Season 3 so far, and check back each week to catch new tracks from each episode.

You can stream the Power Season 3 soundtrack via Spotify right here.

SOURCE: Spotify | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE ON TUD:

‘Power’ Favorites Tommy & Holly Talk About Their On-Screen Relationship With Ghost & The Importance Of The Show’s Music [EXCLUSIVE]

Naturi Naughton On What She And Her “Power” Character Have In Common [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Power Struggle: 50 Cent Is Being Sued For Allegedly Stealing Show Concept

The ‘Power’ Season 2 Soundtrack Is Fire… Listen To Every Track From Every Episode

The Power Season 3 Soundtrack Is Here! Start Streaming Now was originally published on theurbandaily.com